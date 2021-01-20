Fatal accident in San Patricio County kills man from Robstown

Investigators said the man drove his vehicle into a guard rail along I-37 before leaving his vehicle and walking on the highway.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash over the weekend in San Patricio County. It happened around 9 p.m. on Friday, January 15.

About a mile north of Corpus Christi in San Patricio County, a male driver struck the guard rail along the north bound lane of I-37.

Troopers say he then left his vehicle and walked into a un-lit area of that highway.

A Chevy Tahoe wound up hitting the man as he was walking along the dark roadway. He was rushed to Spohn Shoreline Hospital in Corpus Christi where he unfortunately died from his injuries.

DPS has now identified that man as 30-year-old Israel Perez Junior from Robstown.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.