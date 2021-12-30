Law enforcement officials investigating fatal accident involving pedestrian in Robstown

The south bound US Highway 77 access road has been shut down at the Highway 44 intersection, officials said.

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Nueces County law enforcement officials have shut down a major intersection while they investigate a fatal accident involving a pedestrian, a post from Precinct 5 Constable said.

Highway 77 south bound at the Highway 44 intersection has been shut down.

Currently happening Nueces County Precinct Five Deputy Constables, with Oscar Mendoza’s office have South bound US. 77... Posted by Nueces County Precinct Five Constable on Thursday, December 30, 2021

