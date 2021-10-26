Brownsville man killed in accident near Refugio

Officials with the DPS said Victor Cruz, 20, of Brownsville, was driving along Highway 239 when he veered off of the road, hit a fence and flipped multiple times.

REFUGIO, Texas — One man is dead after a crash near Refugio Monday night.

Officials with the DPS said Victor Cruz, 20, of Brownsville, was driving along Highway 239 when he veered off of the road, hit a fence and flipped multiple times.

Troopers said Cruz was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle.

He was taken to a hospital in Victoria where he later died. Troopers do not know why Cruz went off the roadway and said they will continue to investigate this deadly crash.

