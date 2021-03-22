Man hit by truck, killed while trying to cross SPID on foot

Officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department said they have no time frame as to when the highway will reopen

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police have reopened a portion of eastbound Highway 358 (SPID) after it was shut down due to a fatal accident early this morning.

Officials on scene said a man in his 30s was trying to cross SPID near Weber Rd. on foot when he was hit and killed. Officials said the man was crossing with another person, but that person was not hit.

The two are from out-of-town, officials on scene said.

CCPD is working a fatality accident at SH 358 Eastbound near Weber. The freeway will be closed from Weber to Everhart. Traffic is being diverted to the Weber exit.

The driver stayed at the scene and will not face any charges, CCPD officials said.

There is no word as to when the highway will reopen. Officers are asking that drivers find an alternate route.

