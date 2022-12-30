Girl dies after being thrown from airboat near Rockport, officials say

Texas Game Wardens responded to St. Charles Bay boat ramp in the afternoon hours of Dec. 27 for reports of the girl being thrown from the airboat in Vinson Slough.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A juvenile girl died on Dec. 27 on San Jose Island in an airboat accident, San Patricio County Game Warden Public Information Officer Lerrin Johnson confirmed to 3NEWS.

Johnson said Texas Game Wardens responded to St. Charles Bay boat ramp in the afternoon hours of Dec. 27 for reports of the girl being thrown from the airboat in Vinson Slough. Several good Samaritan boats helped bring the girl and her family to the boat ramp where EMS met them. She was taken to a Rockport emergency room where she was pronounced dead, Johnson said.

Texas Game Wardens are investigating the accident while the Coast Guard has opened a criminal investigation, Johnson said. No other details were immediately available.

