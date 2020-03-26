REFUGIO, Texas — An auto-pedestrian fatality crash that occurred on March 24, 2020, at approximately 5:00 a.m. is currently being investigated by the Texas Department of Safety.

According to officials, approximately five miles north of Refugio on U.S. 77, a 2007 Kenworth semi-trailer truck, occupied by a male driver, was traveling south down the highway and struck 36-year -old, Rayhaan Traboulay.

"A pedestrian who had been driving a 2013 Hyundai, traveling south on U.S. 77 ran out of gas. The pedestrian was standing by the driver’s side door of the car on the improved shoulder and was struck by the Kenworth truck tractor semi-trailer," stated Sergeant Nathan Brandley in a press release.

DPS Troopers say 36-year -old, Rayhaan Traboulay, resident of Sugarland, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

According to the press release, DPS Troopers are further investigating the fatal accident. 3News will keep you updated on this investigation as more details become available.

