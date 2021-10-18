Man dies in motorcycle accident after hitting cow near Beeville

BEEVILLE, Texas — A 54-year-old man died over the weekend in a motorcycle accident in Bee County.
Investigators said Randall Worley of Beeville was thrown from his motorcycle Saturday night after hitting a cow along FM 796 just southwest of Beeville. Worley was then hit by a car and was pronounced dead on the scene officials with DPS said.
The accident is still under investigation.
