ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Police in Aransas Pass are trying to figure out how a boater drowned near the Dale Miller Bridge Wednesday afternoon.

According to investigators, around 4:30 p.m., an off duty officer was alerted to an emergency in the water. Witnesses said a 70-year-old man was struggling to get to his runaway boat.

First responders performed CPR until medics could arrive. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the man's boat got stuck on a sandbar near the Aransas Channel.

