Two people killed in crash between Sinton, Mathis

SINTON, Texas — Two South Texas residents were killed in a crash between Mathis and Sinton Thursday morning, San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera said.
The crash happened on TX-188 and FM 796. Two vehicles were involved and photos from the scene show one truck on its side.
San Patricio County deputies and Sinton Fire Department officials had to extricate the victims from the trucks, Rivera said.
There is no word on what caused the accident and the victims identities have not been released to the public.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Those outside of Corpus Christi city limits could be expected to pay for fire services
- Kingsville singer continues to prove she has 'Mucho Talento', advances in TV contest
- Flint Hills Corpus Christi East among refineries that polluted above federal limit on cancer-causing benzene last year, report found
- City of Corpus Christi ask the public to begin conserving water
- Area police departments navigate labor market shifts, retention and burnout
- Buc Days sees enhanced security, patrols as festivities begin
- Corpus Christi is the state's top Gulf Coast destination
- Dr. Timothy Fagen accepts position as chief medical examiner in Nueces County
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.