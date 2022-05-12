Two people killed in crash between Sinton, Mathis

The crash happened Thursday morning on TX-188 and FM 796, officials said.

SINTON, Texas — Two South Texas residents were killed in a crash between Mathis and Sinton Thursday morning, San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera said.

The crash happened on TX-188 and FM 796. Two vehicles were involved and photos from the scene show one truck on its side.

San Patricio County deputies and Sinton Fire Department officials had to extricate the victims from the trucks, Rivera said.

There is no word on what caused the accident and the victims identities have not been released to the public.

Early morning crash on Tx-188 & FM796 between Sinton & Mathis claimed the lives of two local residents. Our deputies... Posted by Oscar Rivera on Thursday, May 12, 2022

