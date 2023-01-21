Fatal crash claims life of one in Dewitt Co.

A tractor trailer traveling southbound veered into the oncoming lane crashing into a compact model passenger car.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating an early morning head on crash that left one man dead in Dewitt County, west of Victoria.

It happened about 6:30 on Highway 183 just north of Cooperative Way.

A tractor trailer traveling southbound veered into the oncoming lane crashing into a compact model passenger car.

The truck driver told officers he fell asleep.

Troopers have not released the name of the deceased driver until the next of kin can be notified. Check back with 3NEWS for more updates as the investigation continues.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.