DPS: One man dead after fatal crash in Live Oak County Saturday morning

LIVE OAK COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a one vehicle fatal crash that happen early Saturday morning in Live Oak County.
According to DPS, the crash took place at 2:47 a.m. eleven miles north of Three Rivers.
Investigation revealed a GMC Sierra was traveling south on IH37, failed to drive in a single lane, veered off the road and entered the grassy median.
DPS troopers say the drive struck a guardrail of a bridge and then down the embankment onto the access road of IH37. 49-year-old Bobby Coronado of Jourdanton, TX was pronounced dead at the scene and DPS troopers say he was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.
