DPS: One man dead after fatal crash in Live Oak County Saturday morning

According to DPS, the crash took place at 2:47 a.m. eleven miles north of Three Rivers.

LIVE OAK COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a one vehicle fatal crash that happen early Saturday morning in Live Oak County.

According to DPS, the crash took place at 2:47 a.m. eleven miles north of Three Rivers.

Investigation revealed a GMC Sierra was traveling south on IH37, failed to drive in a single lane, veered off the road and entered the grassy median.

DPS troopers say the drive struck a guardrail of a bridge and then down the embankment onto the access road of IH37. 49-year-old Bobby Coronado of Jourdanton, TX was pronounced dead at the scene and DPS troopers say he was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.