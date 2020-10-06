CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — TxDOT Corpus Christi tweeted a fatal crash in Skidmore has closed SH 359 east and westbound lanes and one lane of US 181 southbound.
The crash happened at the intersection of SH 359 & US 181.
All northbound lanes of US 181 remain open.
Stick with 3News as this story develops.
