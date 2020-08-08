Fatal crash near Calallen along County Road 48

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Nueces County Precinct 5, along with the Texas Department of Public Safety announce that a two vehicle car crash took the life of a 61-year-old woman around 2 p.m. on Saturday.
According to Sergeant Nathan Brandley, the 61-year-old was found dead at the scene; the other person was transported to an area hospital with injuries.
The identity of the deceased has not been released at this time. Stick with 3News as this story develops.
