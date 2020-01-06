BEEVILLE, Texas — According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Saturday, May 30 at approximately 8:35 p.m., wet road conditions caused the driver of a Dodge Ram that was pulling a trailer to hydroplane into the oncoming lane on SH 181. The truck struck a Chevy Traverse which was carrying 25-year-old Victoria Lyssy and two boys ages one and three.

DPS said Lyssy was pronounced dead at the scene; the two children with her and the driver of the Dodge Ram were transported to Beeville Hospital with non-life threatening issues.

