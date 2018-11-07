Corpus Christi (KIII news) — Two people were arrested Sunday during a traffic stop after the Corpus Christi Police Department found drugs in their car along with their children.

It was around 8 p.m. when CCPD Sr. Officer Christopher Meer stopped a vehicle for moving traffic safety violation and discovered about 10 pounds of marijuana and over $21,000 in cash.

A two-year-old and three-year-old who were in the vehicle were turned over to Child Protective Services.

26-year-old John Andrew Alvarado and Jeanette Marie Lopez were both arrested for felony drug charges, money laundering, and child endangerment.

CCPD later confirmed to 3News that Alvarado is also the man accused in the intoxication manslaughter in the death of 41-year-old Brenda Lee. He was released on bond for the case in December of last year.

Police said Alvarado was driving while under the influence and crashed into a vehicle on Saratoga near Kostoryz just after 3 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017. Lee was killed in that accident.

