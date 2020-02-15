CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department shut down US-181 SB (Harbor Bridge) just after 2 a.m. for a fatal traffic accident.

According to CCPD, all lanes of traffic were shut down for several hours to investigate a head-on collision.

The driver of a Ford F-150 was traveling down the wrong way on the Harbor Bridge and crashed into a dark-colored SUV.

All traffic coming from the Portland area was directed to exit the highway at the Beach Ave. exit.

Police say that all lanes were opened back up to traffic around 4:40 a.m.

This is a developing story, and we will keep you updated as more details become available.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: