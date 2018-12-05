On Friday, May 11th around 10:00 PM, a head-on vehicle crash left four people dead. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the crash happened on State Highway 35, nearly 12 miles north of Fulton.

A preliminary investigation by officials revealed a 2003 Honda Civic was traveling south on the highway when a 2014 Ford Escape crossed over from a northbound lane and collided head-on with the Civic. There were four passengers in the Civic and one occupant, the driver, in the Ford.

Officials found witnesses who reported the driver of the Ford was passing multiple vehicles while traveling northbound on highway 35. Troopers said it is unknown why she drove into the southbound lane.

After further investigation, the Aransas County Justice of the Peace determined three of the four occupants in the Honda were deceased, on scene. The driver and two rear seat passengers were identified as 33-year-old Jon Massey from Seguin, 6-year-old Arabella Massey from Seguin and 43-year-old Guadalupe Ramirez from Corpus Christi by officials. The fourth passenger, who has not been identified, was flown to Spohn Shoreline by Halo Flight in critical condition. As of Saturday afternoon, DPS said she is still in critical condition but is now stable.

The driver of the Ford, was identified as 22-year-old Erin Donalson from Silsbee, Texas, was also flown to Spohn Shoreline. Unfortunately, Donalson succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.

Officials discovered three of the occupants, including the driver, in the Honda were unrestrained. DPS Troopers would like to remind all drivers and passengers to buckle up and place children in proper car seats and restraints.

A Go-Fund-Me has been started by Arabella's mother for funeral expenses, you can donate here.

