Fatal house fire on northwest side, finds one dead

The house fire occurred on the 4600 block of Callicoatte Rd. Two people were able to get out of the home on their own.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fire crews were called out to a house fire covered in flames and heavy smoke around 9:30 a.m. on Callicoatte Rd. Unfortunately, one person was found dead in the fire.

Corpus Christi Fire Chief, Robert Rocha spoke with 3NEWS and said that two people were able to get out of the home on their own, however they told fire officials that they weren't alone and there was a woman still in the house.

"Once we found the victim. We did engage fire investigators to come out to the scene as well as the coroner's office and CCPD to assist with the investigation." Chief Rocha shared.

As for what caused the fire, Chief Rocha told 3NEWS that investigators are still working on that. He explains, "We have a good idea of what the cause is, however, it is still under investigation. And at this time, we're not ready to release that. Once we are certain that the investigation is complete, we will release that information."

The Red Cross is assisting the two people who were saved in the fire. Check back with 3NEWS for more updates.

