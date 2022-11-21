Driver killed after head-on crash in Jim Wells County

The driver, for unknown reasons, swerved into oncoming traffic and hit a tractor-trailer head-on before the truck burst into flames, officials say.

JIM WELLS COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash in Jim Wells County that killed one person on Sunday, Nov. 20.

A statement from the DPS said the driver of a black Ford F-150 was going east on FM 624 in Jim Wells County when they swerved into oncoming traffic and hit a tractor-trailer head on.

After the impact, the truck caught fire and was fully engulfed in flames, causing the driver to be "burned beyond recognition," the statement said.

Troopers with the DPS are continuing to investigate this crash.

