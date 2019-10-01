CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The jury began deliberations Friday in the trial of Elton Holmes, the man accused in a fatal hit-and-run crash involving two King High School students in March of last year.

According to police, Holmes was driving near King High School when he struck 16-year-old Rai-Anne Garza and her 15-year-old classmate and fled the scene of the crash. Garza died from her injuries.

Closing statements in the trial finished around 11 a.m. Friday and jurors were sent to deliberate. If convicted, Holmes faces up to 99 years in prison.