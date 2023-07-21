Father arrested for 2-year-old son's murder in Bishop

Bishop Police Chief Edward Day said injuries were "not consistent with an accident. We are looking at extensive head injuries to include fractures to the skull."

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 39-year-old Eleazar Perez was arrested in Bishop Friday and is accused in the death of his 2-year-old baby boy.

The child was first found unresponsive and not breathing back on Tuesday of last week at the family's home.

Bishop Police Chief Edward Day said there is the potential for additional arrests.

"They say I'm getting locked up for murder. I don't know why," Perez said to our camera as he was led into police headquarters.

On July 11, Bishop police were called to the family's home on the 400 block of East Henderson Street. Day said it's where they found the 2-year-old unconscious and not breathing.

"Mom and dad were home at the time, there were other siblings home at the time, the initial report to the dispatch center were that the child was hit in the head accidental by a toy. Based on the injuries, that's just not plausible," Day said.

CPR was performed and first responders were able to get the child breathing. The boy was taken to Driscoll Children's Hospital in critical condition where he remained on life support, but then just days later, passed away on July 14.

An autopsy was performed and the medical examiner, based on the injuries, ruled the child's death a homicide.

"Injuries not consistent with an accident. We are looking at extensive head injuries to include fractures to the skull," Day said.

The investigation was treated as an active criminal investigation by Bishop PD with the support of the Texas Rangers and CPS. The other children inside the home were immediately removed by CPS.

Day said there could potentially be additional arrests as well as additional or increased charges for the child's father.

"I can tell you any case involving a child has a profound impact on investigators and officers that respond to those things, this case in particular is something that is going to stick with these investigators and me for the rest of our career," Day said.

Chief Day is asking anyone who might have additional details on this case to call police at (361) 584-2443 or (361) 584-2666.

Perez was later booked into the Nueces County Jail on the murder charge which carries an $800-thousand dollar bond.

