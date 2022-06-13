Fathers get in free to Botanical Gardens this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — During this Father's Day weekend, all dads will be able to get free admission to the South Texas Botanical Gardens and Nature Center by just saying "Lizards and Snakes" at the general box office on Saturday and Sunday, June 18 and 19.
All dads will be able to explore the wetlands, boardwalk, and many trails that the Botanical Gardens has to offer. They will also be able to witness many iguanas, big tortoises, and also the "Rep-Tales" which is taking place at 10:30 a.m. on both days.
And don't worry, dads will be able to bring man's best friend, as long as they're well-behaved and on a leash.
While only dads get free admission, all other non-members will have to pay general admission. Those who attend will be able to buy their special dad a membership at 20% off this weekend. The membership offers a year's worth of free admission; discounts at Feathered Friends & Co., Nature’s Boutique, Turner’s Gardenland, Nature Camps and BIG BLOOM; FREE Saturday classes; plus 350 FREE Reciprocal Gardens!
The South Texas Botanical gardens is located at 8545 S. Staples St. and is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Facemasks are highly encouraged in the Visitors Centers and Education Stations classroom. If you have any questions, you can contact them at 361-852-2100.
