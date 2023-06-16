FBI conduct court authorized investigation off of Everhart Road Friday

Information is very limited, but officials with CCPD said it was not their operation, but they did have officers there for additional backup.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If residents were near Everhart on Friday, they may have noticed a heavy police presence along with officials from the FBI.

This was due to a raid on an officer in the Dental Square building. 3NEWS does not know which specific building was raided.

The FBI confirmed with 3NEWS that they were conducting a court-authorized law enforcement investigation in the area. They also told 3NEWS that no federal arrests were made but did say one person was arrested by local law enforcement.