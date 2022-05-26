FBI heads to Brooks County to investigate cyber attack

According to county officials, if they cannot recover the online documents then it will be a lengthy process to re-enter that data by hand.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The FBI is headed to Brooks County after a cyber attack took down the computers at the courthouse.

County attorney David Garcia showed 3News the blank screens on the computers of every office in the courthouse. The cyber attack happened Wednesday, and so far Garcia said the county has not received a ransom demand.

Everything from speeding tickets to other court records have been lost. The good news is that there are still paper copies of all of the documents.

"The FBI should be coming in tomorrow to see what they can do and open up a criminal case, but for right now even our phone lines are down because they were tied into our network," Garcia said.

According to county officials, if they cannot recover the online documents, then it will be a lengthy process to re-enter that data by hand.

