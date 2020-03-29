CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flour Bluff ISD launched their first episode of their district led podcast, "the Hornets Nest" on Saturday.

On this episode superintendent Dr. David Freeman answered multiple questions relating to the district and COVID-19.

He discussed distance learning, schools re opening, school funding, the districts plans moving forward including graduation.

"I don’t know the details, but I can tell you this we will graduate our seniors. I don’t know how we’re gonna do it, I don’t know where we're gonna do it, I don't know what the ceremony is gonna look like..."

Dr. freeman also mentioned a possible way for graduation to take place.

"It might be at our auditorium. We might have to split it up. It might take twenty hours because we will have to bring in less than ten at a time, but we will have a graduation at Flour Bluff high school this year I can promise you that. I don't know when, where, how, but we will make it happen.Our kids deserve that."

You can listen to the rest of the podcast below.