Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A large crowd was gathered Thursday night in Flour Bluff over the fate of the district's University Preparatory program.

Students and parents packed Thursday's school board meeting pleading with the trustees not to get rid of a program and they said it had shaped a bright future for generations of deserving students.

In June the board voted to dissolve the program during this next school year because it doesn't meet current state requirements.

Although families weren't happy with the decision to get rid of the program, students at the meeting were delighted that they would be able to finish the program by the time they graduate.

The meeting was heated as one by one student and parents made their way up to the podium defending a program they said has made a difference in their lives.

"I'm going to end up graduating with 40 hours that I had to pay nothing for, and on top of that it also gives you the experience of being at the college," student Alexandra Sterling said.

The University Preparatory program was intended to help students who are at risk, will be a first-generation college student or don't have the financial means to go to college a chance to get there.

"For them to be able to finish the program means everything because of the work and the effort and the sacrifices that they've made," Patricia Knief said.

UP accepts 100 high school students each year who can earn up to 60 college credit hours before they even graduate.

School board members voted 5 to 2 in favor of phasing out the program and letting students already enrolled finish it.

According to the board, they intend to put in place a similar program under a new name.

"There will be a new program that will allow kids to earn just as many college credit hours if not more except it won't be open to 290 kids in UP it will be open to every Flour Bluff student, said Steve Ellis, president of the board of trustees.

However, according to parents and students, they want clarification on what that means.

"There hasn't been much clarity on that, and while it's truly not going to affect me I have a younger sister," Sterling said.

Students who attended said the UP program gave them opportunities they wouldn't usually have.

"Even at a discounted rate dual credit and AP tests and everything may not be good enough because people some people can't afford things at a discounted rate," Claire Dewitt said.

In the near future, the school board will discuss the details about what a similar program will mean.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII