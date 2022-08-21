FDA approves rule to add over-the-counter hearing aids online, in-stores

Rule will take affect in mid-October and should decrease device costs for those suffering from hearing loss.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Food and Drug Administration issued a rule this week that will create a new category of over the counter hearing aids for people with mild to moderate hearing loss.

Alana Manrow heads public affairs for South Texas Lighthouse for the Blind. She said when she lost hearing in one of her ears, it was gone in an instant, and doctors didn't know the cause.

"I was like 'What's going on?' My friend was there, and I'm like, 'I don't think I can hear out of this ear,'" Manrow described. "So, I covered my right ear and nothing. I have no hearing at all in my left ear."

Manrow had already lost vision in one of her eyes, so partially losing her hearing caused her to lose her sense of balance. She said hearing aids are how she got that balance back.

"Losing my hearing was really tough, but the hearing aids have really helped me get to where I don't have to walk with a walker or a cane," she said. "I can walk on my own. I can hear my kids, I can hear on the telephone through the technology of my phone."

Manrow pointed out that hearing aids are expensive, though, with hers retailing for as much as $8,000. Even after insurance, she's still paying $3,000.

The FDA rule that will allow hearing aids to be sold over the counter is set to help lower those costs, but Manrow still worries about how that will affect someone in her situation.

"I wasn't hearing as good as I wanted to out of my right ear, so they could turn it up a little bit, and with these ones you can buy over the counter, I don't know if that's a possibility," she explained., "but, having them adjusted makes a big difference to me, so that's the one thing I would be concerned about."

The FDA also expects the rule to create more competition in the industry, which will encourage innovation and affordability.

Manrow doesn't know if getting hearing aids over the counter is the right option for her just yet, but she's encouraged by what it means for those affected by hearing loss.

"I think it's fantastic, there's so many people that need them, but just can't afford them, and it really does affect your everyday quality of life," she said. "So, it would be great if for everybody who needed a pair, it could be as simple as getting them over the counter."

The FDA says about 30 million adults in the U.S. could benefit from hearing aids. Qualifying hearing aids for over the counter purchase must be air-conduction and for those 18 or older. The rule is expected to take effect in mid-October.

