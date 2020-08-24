FDA authorizes convalescent plasma to help coronavirus patients in the hospitals

The plasma is filled with antibodies as it comes from people who have tested positive for the virus and since recovered.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An emergency authorization issued by the United States Food and Drug Administration will allow more hospitals to use convalescent plasma to help coronavirus patients recovering from the virus.

Here in Corpus Christi, Dr. Osbert Blow with Christus Spohn said they were proactive in using the plasma and were one of the first centers to use it as a treatment, with their first patient dating back to the beginning of April.

The plasma is filled with antibodies as it comes from people who have tested positive for the virus and since recovered. It's a treatment that Dr. Blow said has been around for decades.

They've been a part of the Mayo Clinic Study that started in April and have been pushing to have it approved for use for anyone who is symptomatic. He also said it's important to note that results from the treatment do vary; however, the recent emergency approval is a win.

"Now, anyone can get it, so that opens the door for a lot of people who may not have qualified because of some restrictions based on the study, that now affords that therapy to a great deal of people," Dr. Blow said. "It opens the door to us to be able to do what we're called to do and that is help our community."

Dr. Blow said studies are still being done and each case can vary when it comes to the use of convalescent plasma.