Catholic community celebrates the Feast of Corpus Christi

The feast day dates back to 1519.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was a special day for those in the Catholic community as folks recognized the Feast of Corpus Christi.

Some history for you: in the year 1519, on the Roman Catholic Feast Day of Corpus Christi, Spanish explorer Alonzo Alvarez De Pineda, discovered a lush, semi-tropical bay, on what is now the southern coast of Texas.

The bay and our city would later spring up and take on the name of the Feast Day of Corpus Christi "Body of Christ."

"One of the effects of the Eucharist, of the body and the blood of Christ, is unity that Jesus brings us together so all of us who receive his body and blood should realize that we're on family so it's about being the family of Christ, the family of God," Bishop Michael Mulvey said.

Traditionally, there's an outdoor procession in the evening. It was canceled on Thursday night due to the weather, but the plan was to travel from Mestina Street and eventually back to the Cathedral.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.