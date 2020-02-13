CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Statistics show that heart disease is the number one killer in the United States.

February is known as Heart Month, so the American Heart Association is working to change the statistics.

Heart diseases are comprised of illnesses such as high blood pressure, strokes, and the most common heart attacks.

According to Dr. Nelly Garcia-Blow at Christus Spohn Shoreline, lowering your risk of heart disease is as simple as small lifestyle changes.

"That's the exercising and the diet, and we don't have to be extreme with the diet. We say small changes. That's what will make it a life long change," Garcia-Blow said.

To celebrate the American Heart Associations' effort to combat heart disease in the Coastal Bend, they will be hosting their annual heart ball this weekend.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: