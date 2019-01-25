CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Whataburger is following through on plans to provide help for federal employees affected by the partial government shutdown despite Thursday's temporary reopening.

The popular Texas-based restaurant is offering federal employees a free taquito and coffee every morning until further notice.

A deal was reached Thursday afternoon to reopen the federal government until Feb. 15. However, Whataburger said they remain committed to helping federal employees.

Whataburger representatives said federal employees can get their free meal at select locations from 6-11 a.m. if they provide a valid federal ID and dine inside the restaurant.