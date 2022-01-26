Federal government to send out millions of N-95 masks

People are allowed to receive three masks from the grocery store or pharmacy. Officials recommend N-95 over other masks to prevent the spread of COVID.

SAN ANTONIO — Starting this week, the federal government will be sending out 400 million N-95 masks to pharmacies and grocery stores

The masks are coming from the strategic National Stockpile. The federal government says people are allowed up to three masks, but it depends on how many masks are available.

It may take some looking before you get your hands on one as some retailers wait for their shipment

The effort comes as health experts are recommending the use of higher quality N-95 masks instead of cloth ones.

There are several retailers who are part of the federal retail pharmacy program, which was formed to expand access to the COVID-19 vaccine. CVS and Walgreen's are both members

Right now, CVS says they haven’t received masks, but you can expect to find them for free in the coming weeks. Walgreen's expects they'll begin offering free N-95 starting on Friday.

They’ll be offered while supplies last with a limit on three.

You may also be able to get your hands on masks at community health centers across the country.

The health resources and services administration says masks will be available at approximately 100 to 200 locations beginning this week, although it’s going to happen in phases.