Federal lawsuit filed against Nueces County Jail in connection with 2018 inmate death

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed almost two years after a 49-year-old inmate died while in custody at the Nueces County Jail.

Three jailers were indicted last October after being implicated in actions that took place around the time of the man's death. Among the defendants listed in the 149-page lawsuit are the three jailers along with Nueces County Sheriff J.C. Hooper, Wellpath LLC., and four healthcare workers.

It was back on Dec. 15, 2018, when 49-year-old David Johnson died while in the Nueces County Jail. In a 2018 interview with 3News, Sheriff Hooper said the cause of Johnson's death was an accidental fall. It was later determined by the medical examiner that the man died from pre-existing medical conditions.

An investigation launched after Johnson's death led to an indictment on charges against three jailers -- Javier Zapata, William Fielder and Richard Culp. The charges included official oppression and tampering with a governmental record. Zapata is facing an additional charge of invasive visual recording. They were not, however, charged with causing the Johnson's death.

The lawsuit, filed by Johnson's son, alleges that Johnson had mental health disabilities and while detained at the jail, he was assaulted by the three jailers. It also alleges that Johnson's privacy was invaded without his consent by having his genitals photographed in the bathroom.

The lawsuit goes on to say that on the day of the assault, about four hours before his death, Johnson "frantically and repeatedly yelled 'help me.'"

The lawsuit alleges that Johnson was not provided adequate medical care by Wellpath LLC. employees when it was, "clear that Mr. Johnson was experiencing a medical emergency when blood was found on Mr. Johnson's head with an injury as he tried to stand up, he fell to his knees."

It goes on to state that he was sent back to his cell where he was eventually found not breathing with blood and vomit found on his bunk and on the floor.

3News spoke with Sheriff Hooper on Thursday. He was not able to go into detail about the lawsuit, but said it is a tragedy anytime someone dies in the Nueces County Jail and that litigation is expected as part of the process. He also said since the initial investigation, Zapata has been terminated from the Nueces County Sheriff's Office, Culp has resigned, and Fielder remains an employee.

Trial dates continue to be pushed back for all three men.