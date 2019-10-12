CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A recent change in the federal rules that govern the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will have a local impact in the Coastal Bend.

Although food stamps are not used at the Coastal Bend Food Bank, they do assist in filling out the SNAP program application.

The changes in the SNAP requirements will affect able-bodied individuals between the age of 18 to 49 without dependents by raising the work requirement standards.

Kate Hilliard, with the Food Bank, says most people she sees coming in that could be affected by the change and are wanting to apply for food stamps work in the oil field.

"We do have a lot of oil field, and so right now, the oil field is doing great, but because it ebbs and flows we've had people sign up that have jobs, but they are not very steady," Hilliard said.

Hilliard makes it clear that that is not the majority of people she sees seeking SNAP assistance. The elderly population and wouldn't be affected by the change.

Hilliard says, regardless of where your food needs may lie, the Food Bank is always there.

"The food bank is here to help meet whatever gap and whatever need and so it doesn't change the business we have in the community and how we can help those individuals help receive the extra food that they need," Hilliard said.

According to Hilliard, if you do need assistance applying for SNAP, you can call their office and set an appointment.

The rule is set to take place on April 1.

