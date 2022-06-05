Feeling the heat? Officials warn guests to hydrate, stay cool during Buc Days

Buc Days parade spectators should expect high temperatures and high humidity this weekend, and that means heat exhaustion is a concern.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As families prepare for to camp out for Saturday night's Buc Days Illuminated Night Parade, the heat outside should be top of mind.

The City of Corpus Christi and Buccaneer Commission are encouraging residents to stay hydrated and monitor heat conditions.

"The heat allows a person to sweat a little more and then we can become more dehydrated," Dr. Byron Connor said. "And they're out playing, sometimes there's alcohol involved, and so they're not consuming liquids that are going to be conducive to keeping them hydrated. And then the prolonged exposure is actually probably the greatest risk."

Connor also said the humidity plays a big role in causing increased sweating. He adds that if spectators are losing more water through sweat than they're drinking, that can become a problem.

