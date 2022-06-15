Fees for emergency services outside city limits will now vary after City Council approves new proposal

The city charged this rate because there are different costs involved for these services that can be very expensive. 3NEWS spoke with Fire Chief Robert Rocha earlier this week about the proposal and said the farther out you live, the more the charge will be.

"It will be fluctuating for what we will charge a homeowner," Rocha said. "But that's going to be based on the pieces of equipment that are out there and the time that it's taken us to get out there."



That proposal was adopted by council at Tuesday's meeting.



Fees will now vary depending on the type of call, the number and type of resources sent, along with distance and time spent on the call.



The city will send an invoice to the homeowner or responsible party within 30 days of the call.