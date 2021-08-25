Kleberg County preparing FEMA domes ahead of potential tropical threat

This is just a precaution as Invest 99L moves northwest between now and August 30.

KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — County leaders across the Coastal Bend are keeping a close eye on the tropics as the National Hurricane Center has given Invest 99L an 80% chance of developing over the next five days.

One way Kleberg County is getting ready is by preparing the two FEMA Domes at HM King High School in Kingsville, if the need arises for people to seek shelter, County Judge Rudy Madrid announced.

