x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Kleberg County preparing FEMA domes ahead of potential tropical threat

This is just a precaution as Invest 99L moves northwest between now and August 30.
Credit: KIII
FEMA prepares for residents that may need shelter from Hurricane Hanna.

KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — County leaders across the Coastal Bend are keeping a close eye on the tropics as the National Hurricane Center has given Invest 99L an 80% chance of developing over the next five days. 

One way Kleberg County is getting ready is by preparing the two FEMA Domes at HM King High School in Kingsville, if the need arises for people to seek shelter, County Judge Rudy Madrid announced. 

This is just a precaution as Invest 99L moves northwest between now and August 30.

Stick with the 3News weather team as we continue to track the tropics. 

    

Related Articles