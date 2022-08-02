FEMA ends rental contract at Chase Field in Beeville

The Bee Development Authority will be actively looking to lease the buildings and the area that the government was leasing to store the trailers.

BEEVILLE, Texas — Right after Hurricane Harvey the federal government decided to move 2500 trailers to Chase Field in Beeville.

It would serve as one of three sites around the country that FEMA would stage the trailers to be able to quickly respond to natural disasters in the future.

Currently, the Chase Field location now only has some 30 trailers sitting at the location. The Bee Development Authority runs the Chase Field complex. Executive Director Jaime Arizola said he began to notice late last year that FEMA was moving a lot of trailers out of the location.

"We were notified back in December of last year that they would be vacating the premises. When I say they, I mean FEMA," Arizola said.

He adds the government gave him no reason for leaving. A costly move for Beeville, because after May. 13, FEMA will end monthly rent payments.

"The rent at that time was around $75,000 a month," Arizola said. "And based on their needs throughout the time they were here that rent would fluctuate.

With FEMA moving out of Chase Field the big question is what is the Bee of Development Authority going to do to bring in more cash each month?

"We do have a letter of interest that we discussed in executive session last night at our board meeting," Arizola said. "So we hope to reveal that soon to the public. You know that letter of interest has the capability of producing up to 200 jobs over two-to-five years."

Arizola also told 3News that the Bee Development Authority will be actively looking to lease the buildings and the area that the government was leasing to store the trailers. They are hoping to turn a negative into a positive.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.