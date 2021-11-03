FEMA offering virtual inspections for Texans still working to repair winter storm damage

FEMA inspectors will now handle everything remotely for those who they determine need a damage inspection in order to have their request processed.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you experienced any of the recent hurricanes, then you likely know about the help offered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to those who are uninsured or underinsured.



If the great Texas Freeze has now dropped you into that category, there is a new part of the process that could make it easier this go-around.

FEMA is introducing virtual inspections.



Because of COVID concerns, FEMA inspectors will now handle everything remotely for those who they determine need a damage inspection in order to have their request processed.

"It's been implemented in other states and we're doing it here in Texas, so we just want to make it, like I said, very simple,” said FEMA Field Specialist Jovanna Garcia.

According to Garcia, that may mean using Zoom or Face Time to show why your home isn't safe, sanitary, or functional. If technology just isn't your thing, the inspector will help you set it up.



This method gives homeowners a chance to walk in and around their own house and show the inspector areas about which they are concerned.

"We still have people who have pipe issues, plumbing, and we want to make sure people are getting the correct information, that they're not getting scammed through fraud, and that they're getting access to us as well as their state and local county,” said Garcia.

If using video is just not possible, they are even willing to try to do a damage assessment over the phone. It all begins by going online. The hope is that inspectors will get to more people more quickly than before, bringing help where it is most needed.

