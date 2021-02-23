FEMA prepared to provide assistance for qualifying Texans after winter storm

Earl Armstrong with FEMA says the agency has funds earmarked for the kind of expenses incurred by Texans who were severely affected by last week's freeze.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — FEMA says they're ready to try and help Texans who may qualify for federal assistance.

The Austin FEMA office says the first thing you should do before applying for FEMA aid is to check with your insurance company to see what they will and won't cover.

Earl Armstrong with FEMA says the agency has funds earmarked for the kind of expenses incurred by Texans who were severely affected by last week's freeze.

"Let's say a pipe broke in your attic and flooded the place or if a pipe broke in the wall and caused a lot of damage that way," Armstrong said. "That may be something that we might be able to assist. Because we cover uninsured or underinsured losses."

There are many other expenses that may qualify for aid including damages to your business, hotel stays, lost food and more.

To seek FEMA assistance you can visit their webpage at DisasterAssistance.gov, or call their toll free number at 1-800-621-3362 or 1-800-462-7585.

