Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A recently approved change to FEMA's flood insurance rate maps will mean lower insurance rates for some Coastal Bend residents, according to Nueces County Engineer Juan Pimentel.

Pimentel told Nueces County Commissioners Wednesday that FEMA approved a revised version of its flood insurance rate maps. That revision will lower insurance rates in five out of six areas located in flood plains across the county.

"One was in Banquette, one in Bluntzer. Another one was in Bishop and then another was on the southside of Corpus Christi," Pimentel said.

Pimentel said the original FEMA plans would have expanded the area prone to flooding, but after the county filed appeal, FEMA agreed to revise its maps.

"For the people that own property out there, means what they'd have to do is they won't have to buy insurance for flood purposes, so they wouldn't have to purchase that insurance which would help them out in the long run because they wont have to spend that money," Pimentel said.

County commissioners approved the revised maps and will re-submit them to FEMA. They will go into effect sometime early next year.

