Female accomplice in Pablo Castro murder to be released from prison

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One of John Henry Ramirez's accomplices in a 2004 murder could soon be getting out of prison.
The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles voted to approve the release of Christina Chavez once she completes a rehabilitation program.
No word yet how long that rehabilitation program will take.
Chavez played a role in the murder of Pablo Castro, who was stabbed more than two dozen times and robbed of $1.25 at a Corpus Christi convenience store.
Ramirez was executed last October for that murder.
Chavez was one of two women also charged in the case.
The now 41-year-old Chavez pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Ramirez’s second accomplice -- 49-year-old Angela Rodriguez -- pleaded guilty to murder and robbery.
She's not eligible for parole until 2035.
