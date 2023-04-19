Female accomplice in Pablo Castro murder to be released from prison

Christina Chavez was one of two women who were with John Henry Ramirez and pled guilty to robbing the convenience-store clerk in 2004.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One of John Henry Ramirez's accomplices in a 2004 murder could soon be getting out of prison.



The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles voted to approve the release of Christina Chavez once she completes a rehabilitation program.



No word yet how long that rehabilitation program will take.

Chavez played a role in the murder of Pablo Castro, who was stabbed more than two dozen times and robbed of $1.25 at a Corpus Christi convenience store.



Ramirez was executed last October for that murder.



Chavez was one of two women also charged in the case.



The now 41-year-old Chavez pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.



Ramirez’s second accomplice -- 49-year-old Angela Rodriguez -- pleaded guilty to murder and robbery.



She's not eligible for parole until 2035.

