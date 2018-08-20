CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — The Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the woman found dead Thursday, Aug. 16, in Corpus Christi's southside as 48-year-old Brenda King.

The Medical Examiner's Office said King died from a gunshot wound to the head, and Corpus Christi police are asking the public for help finding whoever was responsible.

It was around 11 a.m. Thursday when a driver notified police that they had seen a woman's body laying on a dirt road at the end of Slough Road. Police arrived and found a deceased woman and proceeded to block off the area and investigate.

On Friday, police said they have recovered evidence in the nearby area and have some leads, but are hoping the public can provide information regarding the crime. They believe the woman was murdered sometime before sunrise Thursday at or near the location where her body was found.

"If anybody heard anything, saw anything, or if anybody in that neighborhood has surveillance cameras that may have recorded traffic on Slough Road, if they could review it and call us if they see anything out of the ordinary," CCPD Lt. Chris Hooper said.

If you have any information that can help police, please call them at 361-886-2600.

