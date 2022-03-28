Feral pigs hogging up space and uprooting yards in southside neighborhoods

Wildlife experts say feral hogs have been an ongoing issue for housing development on the outskirts, as the wild animals have nowhere to go.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Homeowners in Corpus Christi's Rancho Vista subdivision are experiencing hard times as their yards continue to be uprooted by feral hogs in the neighborhood.

Wildlife experts said feral hogs have been an ongoing issue for housing developments on the southside, as the wild animals have nowhere to go.

Texas Game Warden Lerrin Johnson said that farm fields are becoming subdivisions for the hogs, as they feed off of the greenery in the area.

"They eat the roots off of healthy grass," Johnson said. "They eat the bugs that are growing in the grass, so, unfortunately, all these people with these beautiful yards are the ones seeing the most damage."

Concerned neighbors started a thread on the Nextdoor App where they have begun sharing home surveillance videos of the animals. One neighbor even shared that the hogs have bene spotted near the school bus pick up spot.

"This morning I actually saw them out front, which is kind of frightful, because I hear they attack if they are afraid," said a Rancho Vista resident. "There isn't one or two, there was like six."

According to Johnson there is no regulations in Texas when it comes to hunting hogs, but as far as city limits people can not hunt them. Johnson warns residents to keep their distance from the pigs.

"These are feral wild animals," Johnson said. "So, leave it to people who have experience in trapping and removing these animals."

Texas Parks and Wildlife say they don't do the trapping themselves, so it's up to the HOA to hire a company to come remove the animals from properties.

