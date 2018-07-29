CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Saturday night was full of color at Del Mar College east campus where the Feria de las Flores pageant took place.

Hosted by LULAC Council #1, this was the 59th annual pageant that empowers young Hispanic women by teaching them leadership and the importance of education.

The pageant was full of Mexican culture as nine strong young ladies competed to be the next Feria de las Flores queen.

Congratulations to all of the beautiful ladies that were out there!

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII