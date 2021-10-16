8-year-old Houston boy who went missing while playing outside found, police say

Houston police said the child had been missing since Friday.

HOUSTON — Houston police confirmed an 8-year-old boy who went missing Friday has been found.

Investigators said the child had come home from school around 5 p.m. and changed out of his clothes. He then went to play outside at his apartment complex located at 315 Benmar Drive, which is in the Greenspoint area.

Houston Police Department sent out a notice about 7:45 a.m. Sunday that he had been located.

They did not released any details regarding the child's condition or where he was found.