Sinton Fiddlers Fest strikes a chord with San Patricio County residents

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents gathered at the San Patricio County Fairgrounds Saturday afternoon to hear the sounds of the Sinton Fiddlers Fest.

This is the festivals second year back, with fiddlers of all ages playing various songs that tested just how proficient they are in the craft.

Texas Old-Time Fiddlers Association President Wes Westmoreland said that events like these help keep long-lived traditions like fiddling alive and well.

"It gives these kids, these 10, 11, 12-year-old kids you saw today, a place to play, get on stage where they have to be focused and on point," he said. "And it helps sharpen their skills and to get to be a better musician overall for it."

Residents also got to enjoy other things such as rides, BBQ judging and even shop with a few local vendors who were set up.

