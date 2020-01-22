CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — News of the cancellation of Fiesta de la Flor altogether has shocked fans around the world and here in the Coastal Bend.

The announcement came early Tuesday night.

It was already known that the Quintanilla family had called off the music festival last October, which celebrated the life of Tejano superstar Selena; but many anticipated it would move to San Antonio or another Texas city.

Every spring for the last five years, thousands of fans would descend on the Coastal Bend bringing their love for all things Selena. The festival had a huge economic impact on the Coastal Bend according to the City's Convention and Visitors Bureau. Over that time, a combined 250,000 visitors made their way to Corpus Christi, generating more than $50 million.

The festival was held in partnership between the Selena Foundation, the Quintanilla family and the CVB.

It was last September when former CVB President and CEO Paulette Kluge resigned after it came out that she had made an unauthorized agreement to pay the Selena Foundation $50,000 regardless of how much money the event made. The CVB board agreed to uphold that commitment to keep the festival here, and also agreed to bring in a third party to facilitate the festival if the family decided to keep it in Corpus Christi.

However, in October Q-Productions announced the festival would no longer be held in Corpus Christi.

On Tuesday, Q-Productions confirmed that the festival was officially off the books.

