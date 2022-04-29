Community donates more than $1 million to help patients at Driscoll Children's Hospital

The hospital's annual fundraiser, Fiesta de los Ninos, was a huge success.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When South Texas children are sick or injured, Driscoll Children's Hospital makes sure each one is taken care of. To continue their mission of helping "kids get back to being kids," they rely on community donations.

Fiesta de los Ninos is an annual fundraiser for the hospital so they can continue serving children. This year, a record-breaking $1.17 million was raised and will go toward a new mobile CT scanner for the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) and Cardiac Intensive Care Unit (CICU).

“As the number of children needing help at Driscoll continues to increase, so does the need to stay up to date on medical advances. We are thrilled to support the purchase of state-of-the-art technology that extends the high quality of care given to patients at Driscoll Children’s Hospital,” said Sean Pieri, Vice President, Development, Driscoll Children’s Hospital. “This truly keeps Driscoll on the leading edge in pediatric healthcare.”

Also, more than $90,000 was raised for Driscoll’s Rehabilitation Department through Valero’s Light Up the Night match. Those funds will be used to purchase equipment so that rehab patients will better be able to hear, speak and interact with others.

Flint Hills Resources has been sponsoring the event for 30 years.

“Thirty years is an incredible milestone. Flint Hills has been incredibly generous in its 30 years of dedicated service to Driscoll and its children. We also are thankful for the many supporters and volunteers who ensure that our doctors, nurses and other healthcare staff help kids get back to being kids,” said Pieri.

DCH is a not-for-profit hospital established in 1953 according to the will of Clara Driscoll, philanthropist and Savior of the Alamo. The hospital serves the majority of South Texas, including Corpus Christi, the Rio Grande Valley, Victoria, and Laredo.

