Fiesta de los Niños event focused on raising money for Driscoll’s Heart Center

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It is a sign of good things to come, as many gathered at Driscoll Children’s Hospital for the annual kick-off to Fiesta de los Niños.

The 29th event remains the hospital’s largest annual fundraiser and, once again, Flint Hills Resources has stepped in to get the donations started, presenting a check for $60,000.

Of course, millions of dollars are needed each year in order for Driscoll Children’s Hospital to maintain their state-of-the-art critical care and treatment for the Coastal Bend’s youngest members.

The focus this year will be on Driscoll’s Heart Center and raising money for the purchase of equipment that is used for cardiac imaging.

Sedan Pieri is the hospital’s Vice President of Community Relations, and says the money raised is truly a difference-maker.

“Oh, it makes all the difference in the world for the hospital and fortunately we have had very generous sponsors and supporters through the year, “says Pieri. “We’ve been very fortunate despite COVID.”

Fiesta de los Niños is happening Friday, May 21 at the Pavilion at Concrete Street Amphitheater, with Texas Country Music artist Max Stalling providing the entertainment

All of the net proceeds will directly benefit the hospital.

Although this year’s event is already sold out, you can call (361) 694-6419 to be added to a wait list. You can also donate online.

